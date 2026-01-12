Costs skyrocket for Seahawks first playoff game

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks are attempting to reach the Super Bowl as they prepare for a two-week playoff homestand.

However, fans looking to attend games at Lumen Field will face steep prices for tickets and other expenses.

Tickets for the playoff games are not cheap, with some costing over $1,000 and others nearing $2,000.

Additionally, fans need to account for other expenses that can significantly increase the total cost of the playoff experience.

Searching for tickets on Stubhub, one fan found four tickets in Section 328 priced at about $487 each, totaling $1,947 for the tickets alone. This figure highlights the financial strain for a typical family looking to attend a game.

Parking at Lumen Field adds to the cost, with prices reaching up to $100 for conveniently located spaces.

Pre-booking parking at a lot just a six-minute walk from the stadium can result in steep prices, while a lot with a slightly longer 14-minute walk offers a better value at $25.

Food and beverage prices at Lumen Field contribute further to the hefty expense.

For example, the “12s Combo” of two hot dogs and pretzel bites costs $12, with sodas priced around $3 to $5 each.

A family of four purchasing the combo and sodas would spend approximately $68, bringing the grand total estimated cost for attending a game to about $2,115.

The Seahawks are set to face the San Francisco 49ers during the playoffs, which could further escalate ticket prices due to high demand.

