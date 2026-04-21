DEA holding national drug takeback day on April 25

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is holding a nationwide event asking people to turn in unneeded drugs to be disposed of safely.

“Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands,” the agency wrote.

“That’s why it was great to see thousands of folks from across the country clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in - safely and anonymously - a record amount of prescription drugs.”

The last National Take Back Day in October 2025 yielded over 20 million pounds of drugs, according to the DEA website.

To find the nearest drug takeback location, visit the link here.

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