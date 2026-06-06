One person found dead after ‘loud explosion’ and fire at Lake Stevens home

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue says one person died in a house fire and a possible explosion in Lake Stevens.

Just after 7:20 p.m., the department was called to a home on 109th Avenue after multiple callers saw a large column of black smoke and heard a loud explosion.

As crews responded, reports indicated that someone may still be inside the home.

Firefighters could see the smoke column from several miles away and arrived to find a two-story house engulfed in flames.

The department says there was no ‘survivable space remaining inside.’

Firefighters transitioned to a defensive strategy to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby homes or trees.

Snohomish County PUD and Snohomish County Fire Marshals were dispatched to the scene.

During a search of the home, crews found one person dead inside. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

No one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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