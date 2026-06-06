Man shot by police during domestic violence call in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Puyallup Police Department says at least one of its officers was involved in a shooting Friday night after a domestic violence situation escalated.

According to police, a woman called 911 sometime around 7:30 p.m. and said she was worried because her brother was acting violently.

Law enforcement tells KIRO 7 that when they arrived at the home on 4th Avenue Northwest, the man came out with some kind of weapon, and shots were fired.

The man was hit. No word on his condition at this time. No officers were hurt.

The scene has been secured, and police are waiting on detectives with the Independent Investigation Team to arrive.

The area is expected to be closed for many hours pending the investigation.

Avoid the area for the time being.

KIRO 7 News has a team headed to the area to learn more about what is happening.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

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