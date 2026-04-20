Sonics legend Gary Payton making appearance at Simply Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle Supersonics legend Gary Payton will be making an appearance at Simply Seattle’s new U-District location on Tuesday.

“With renewed excitement around the potential return of the Sonics, these events celebrate the city’s sports culture while offering exclusive, in-person experiences tied to unique merchandise and community connection,” Simply Seattle said in an email.

“The Glove” will be in store (2643 NE 46th St) for a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity on April 21 at 6 p.m.

General admission tickets are $100 and VIP tickets are $150.

Tickets may sell out, but you can get them here.

©2026 Cox Media Group