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Sonics legend Gary Payton making appearance at Simply Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Gary Payton posts up Stackhouse WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 12: Gary Payton #20 of the Seattle Sonics posts up against Jerry Stackhouse #42 of the Washington Wizards during the NBA game at MCI Center on November 12, 2002 in Washington, DC. The Wizards won 101-95. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Seattle Supersonics legend Gary Payton will be making an appearance at Simply Seattle’s new U-District location on Tuesday.

“With renewed excitement around the potential return of the Sonics, these events celebrate the city’s sports culture while offering exclusive, in-person experiences tied to unique merchandise and community connection,” Simply Seattle said in an email.

“The Glove” will be in store (2643 NE 46th St) for a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity on April 21 at 6 p.m.

General admission tickets are $100 and VIP tickets are $150.

Tickets may sell out, but you can get them here.

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