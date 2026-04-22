Shoreline and Seattle communities mourning sudden death of beloved teacher and coach

Students and athletes in northeast Seattle and Shoreline are reeling after the death of a popular teacher and coach. Adam Weybright, a science teacher at Nathan Hale High School and lacrosse coach at Shorecrest High School, died suddenly last week. His family shared his legacy with KIRO 7 News.

“Thursday last week he went in for a routine procedure, and the next morning he didn’t wake up,” his wife, Elizabeth Weybright said, wiping away tears. She and her three children are broken by Adam’s passing. Meanwhile, hundreds of people have been posting on social media, sharing in the family’s loss.

Elizabeth has been touched by the outpouring of support: “So many people reaching out and hearing their voices and learning how much of an impact he had on everyone.”

Adam Weybright was 51 years old. His wife says he wore many hats: husband, dad, foster dad, lacrosse coach to name a few. He even worked as a scientist until he was 44 years old. Then followed his heart and his wife into teaching.

“He saw the impact I had with my students, and he wanted to do it too,” Elizabeth said. “He loved the connection he could make with the kids more than anything.”

As spring break was just last week, students at Nathan Hale only learned the news of Mr. Weybright’s passing when school was back in session Monday morning. Support was available to help kids cope, and an assembly was held in his honor.

“They had all the pictures and they made posters,” Elizabeth was told by those in attendance. “They’re writing notes on the doors. There were counselors in every class.”

Adam’s fellow lacrosse coach at Shorecrest High School says his impact was far-reaching. Rival teams and players on the East Coast even sending notes of support.

“Two of his boys are on the high school team,” said coach Matt Sokolowski, “I think it’s really a rallying cry for the team to support their brothers, and for them to support his legacy because he was all of their biggest fans.” He added that his team will be honoring Adam at their Sunday practice, and wearing stickers on their helmets that read “LLW” meaning “Live Like Weybright” or “Long Live Weybright.”

Elizabeth says Adam never realized what a difference he was making. He just did it instinctively. “I want him to see and feel all the love that everyone is pouring out and all the celebration for all that he’s done and lifting him up because he deserves it,” she said.

This was the first year Adam had been teaching at Nathan Hale High School, in his five years of teaching. A GoFundMe has been set up to support his family.

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