State Superintendent names top 50 WA districts

The Washington State Superintendent is celebrating the top districts in the state!

Out of the top 25, seven Pierce County districts made the list.

For the first time this year, State Superintendent Chris Reykdal tells us the award has moved away from being a federal program.

It’s now called the “State Superintendent’s Award for Educational Excellence”.

50 districts are receiving the award. 25 of them are for academic excellence, and 25 are for overall growth. Four districts are on both lists.

Awardees for Academic Achievement:

Adna School District

Anacortes School District

Bainbridge Island School District

Bellevue School District

Camas School District

Carbonado School District

Cashmere School District

Conway School District

Dieringer School District

Freeman School District

Griffin School District

Issaquah School District

Lake Washington School District

Liberty School District

Mercer Island School District

Northshore School District

Oakesdale School District

Peninsula School District

Shoreline School District

Snoqualmie Valley School District

Steilacoom Hist. School District

Sumner-Bonney Lake School District

Tahoma School District

University Place School District

White River School District

Awardees for Academic Progress:

Adna School District

Carbonado School District

Chimacum School District

Cle Elum-Roslyn School District

College Place School District

Columbia (Stevens) School District

Finley School District

Hood Canal School District

Inchelium School District

Kiona-Benton City School District

Lind School District

Mount Adams School District

Nine Mile Falls School District

Onalaska School District

Pateros School District

Rainier School District

Raymond School District

Riverside School District

Ritzville School District

Sedro-Woolley School District

Steilacoom Hist. School District

Sultan School District

Toledo School District

Wahkiakum School District

White River School District

Peninsula School District Chief Academic Officer John Yellowlees is celebrating that win. His district has about 9,000 students.

He says they are hanging a banner and a plaque in honor of the achievement.

“It feels good, the work is getting recognized, I think we are very much in a phase of aspiring to move from good to great,” Yellowlees said.

Reykdal said they looked at a number of things to judge each district.

“It’s likely a situation of good counseling, good mental health support, good nutrition; they’re thinking holistically, but focusing on success in the classroom,” Reykdal said.

He tells us these districts are an array of sizes and have various amounts of funding, but are all finding ways to help students succeed.

“We are moving in the right direction, but we know we have more work to do,” Yellowlees said. County

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