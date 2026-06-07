Court docs detail alleged abuse of women forced to stream 10+ hours a day at Bellevue party house

BELLEVUE, Wash. — After a 21-year-old man was arrested in a human trafficking investigation tied to a Bellevue party house, court documents, obtained by MyNorthwest from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, detail years of alleged abuse against the young women who lived there.

Multiple young women told police they were forced to work on OnlyFans and Chaturbate.

One woman, who was 17 at the time, said she was contacted by the 21-year-old in April 2024, who told her she could make money.

She told police she ended up sending him a selfie and later found out he used it on the dating app Tinder to message other men while pretending to be her.

She said the man told her he helped women run their OnlyFans accounts “like an agency,” saying that women had been poor in high school and were now rich. He said he changed the trajectory of their lives, such as traveling on private jets and making a substantial amount of money.

The woman said she went to another state for school, but that she and the man maintained a relationship. She said the 21-year-old eventually convinced her to make an OnlyFans account, but that he changed the password so she wasn’t able to see the amount of money being generated from her posts.

The woman said she eventually started doing streaming content on a platform called Chaturbate, where viewers can send requests for specific content and receive “tips” for that content.

She said her relationship with the man turned violent when she no longer wanted to live-stream.

“There had been no ‘domestic violence,’ but following this argument, ‘a switch flipped,’ and then incidents where [the suspect] became physically violent with [the woman] started,” court documents stated.

The woman said the man would physically grab her by her hair or arm when she wouldn’t do what he asked. At one point, the man allegedly strangled her.

She said the man eventually convinced her to drop out of college and continue streaming.

The woman said that at one point, she confronted the man, saying she had earned more than $250,000 in one year and demanded some of the money, but he refused to give her any. She said he also refused to give her the login information for her OnlyFans account, and refused to delete any explicit media of her.

Second woman details alleged abuse in Bellevue party house investigation

In January, Bellevue police said they received a call from a mother who was concerned about her daughter and asked officers to conduct a welfare check at a residence.

Officers discovered the daughter was at a hospital. She told officers she believed she had been drugged, that all of her money had been stolen, and that she was done with her involvement at the Bellevue residence.

She explained she had seen a Snapchat post recruiting models who would make between $8,000 to $10,000 per month, which she believed was for OnlyFans content creation, such as posting bikini photos, but then said, “I didn’t think it was anything like how it was.”

Officers discovered the “agency” belonged to two men, including the 21-year-old suspect.

The woman said she had moved into a house in Bellevue where several other young women were living and creating OnlyFans content. She described the 21-year-old as being the overall boss.

She said the men would take most of the women’s earnings, and that she was forced to stream on Chaturbate for 10 to 12 hours at a time. She told officers that if she left, the men would have possession of her OnlyFans and other accounts, and that would leave her with no viable source of income.

While she said she was never physically assaulted, she knew it was a possibility.

“I knew other girls were getting hurt, beaten, and threatened with guns, so I didn’t want to get to that point,” she told police.

She said at one point, the 21-year-old forced a girl to crawl around the living room like a dog, pointing a gun at her, as punishment for speaking to other men.

The woman also told police that she and other women at the residence were given Adderall so that they could stay up and stream for long periods of time.

Third woman details lack of earnings, witnessing physical abuse

Another woman told police one of the men would earn between $8,000 and $15,000 a month from her work, and that she would receive only 30% of the proceeds from her OnlyFans.

She told police one of the women would take substantial physical abuse from a 21-year-old, who would allegedly slap her in the face.

21-year-old held on multiple counts

At the first appearance hearing on Friday, King County prosecutors argued the 21-year-old man should be held on $5 million bail.

After hearing from both sides, a judge agreed and found probable cause to hold the man on four counts of human trafficking, one count of money laundering, and one count of leading organized crime, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors anticipate a case referral from police investigators by Tuesday for a charging decision. MyNorthwest does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.

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