Kittitas County deputy arrested, accused of fighting with people at Roslyn tavern

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — The Kittitas County Sheriff says one of his deputies was arrested this weekend, accused of getting into an argument with patrons and staff at the Brick Tavern in Roslyn.

According to the sheriff, the fight escalated to ‘criminal conduct.’ The sheriff identified the deputy as Nick Burson.

He was arrested Sunday morning after speaking with his supervisor and was booked into the Yakima County Jail on felony charges involving a firearm.

The sheriff says no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

The Washington State Patrol was asked to conduct the investigation.

Deputy Burson has been placed on Administrative Leave pending criminal and internal investigations.

“Public Safety is and always will be the Sheriff’s Office’s priority. These are serious allegations and this office will respond in a manner that protects public trust, respects and supports the criminal justice process, and upholds the standards of the Office of Sheriff,” the sheriff shared.

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