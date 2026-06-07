Two people arrested for climbing Tacoma Narrows Bridge

TACOMA, Wash. — State troopers had their hands full on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge early this morning, when two people decided to try to climb the cable suspensions of the bridge.

Troopers had to work with Washington State Department of Transportation authorities to try to get them down safely.

The incident blocked the westbound span of the bridge for some time.

Washington State Patrol Officer Kameron Watts reported the bridge climbers actually made it to the very top of the bridge.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area.

They say there were strong wind gusts at the time and it was not only dangerous for the climbers, but for traffic below.

Troopers were finally able get their hands on the climbers and immediately arrested both of them.

©2026 Cox Media Group