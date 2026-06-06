State organization that investigates wrongdoing at assisted living facilities needs volunteers

The Washington Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program is urgently seeking volunteers to investigate violations and advocate for residents in care facilities across the state, as demand for its services rises and volunteer numbers decline.

The program provides free and confidential advocacy services to loved ones and residents of assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and adult family homes. The office investigates complaints that range from issues with food service or medication to abuse or evictions.

The program was founded on the premise of volunteer support, but King County’s office reports a drop in volunteer participation since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been hard to build that back up,” said Meghan Vinson, Regional Long-Term Care Ombuds for King County.

Vinson said King County has about 22 volunteers currently. Prior to the pandemic, she said the county had around 60 volunteers.

It comes as the office sees increased demand, as the aging population grows.

“The older adult population is growing by leaps and bounds,” she said. “The long-term care facilities are matching that pace.”

The U.S. Census reported a 38% increase in the population over age 65 between 2010 and 2020.

George Wilson, a resident in a long-term care facility in King County, experienced the help of the program firsthand after an eight-day delay in receiving eye medication for pressure in his right eye.

Wilson said he had been calling every day, and everyone knew about the issue.

Wilson ultimately resolved the medication delay with the help of an ombudsman volunteer. He described the program’s assistance as “invaluable.”

Janice Springer, who runs the resident council at her facility, noted that many of her neighbors were unaware of the ombudsman program.

“People had no idea what it was, and we learned that those who knew what it was didn’t realize how big the program was, how important it was,” Springer said.

More volunteers allow for more outreach work in the community. Without that outreach, residents might not understand what rights they’re afforded or what options they have when something goes wrong.

Marilyn Harrleson became a volunteer ombudsman a few years ago, working about four hours each week with facilities in King County.

“I had had family in care,” she said. “Some of that care was outstanding, a lot of it was not.”

Harrleson explained that a primary goal is to help residents advocate for themselves.

“Unfortunately, you only have so much time, and that means that many facilities do not have someone assigned there, so people might not know about the Ombudsman program,” Harrleson said.

If you’d like to volunteer, you can fill out an interest form here.

To learn more about the program or file a complaint about a long-term care facility, click here.

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