Northbound I-5 fully blocked near Bellingham

Northbound I-5 is fully blocked just north of Samish Way near Bellingham.

The highway is blocked at milepost 247 due to a crash, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported Tuesday around 11:30 a.m.

Emergency responders are at the scene.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

“People should plan travel accordingly and seek an alternate route,” WSDOT stated in a news release.

Real-time travel information can be found on WSDOT’s Travel Center Map.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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