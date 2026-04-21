LDS announces new temple in Marysville, seventh in WA

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) is building a new temple in Marysville, making it the seventh LDS temple in Washington.

The announcement was made during a devotional, with church leaders saying that construction details will be shared later.

Globally, the LDS has 384 temples either in operation, under construction, or announced to be constructed. Within Washington, the other LDS temples are in Columbia River, Moses Lake, Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, and Vancouver.

“We are pleased to announce the construction of a temple in Marysville, Washington,” the First Presidency said in a prepared statement. “The specific location and timing of the construction will be announced later. This is a reason for all of us to rejoice and express gratitude for such a significant blessing — one that will allow more frequent access to the ordinances, covenants, and power that can only be found in the house of the Lord.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the second largest denomination in Washington, trailing only the Roman Catholic Church. Washington has the sixth-most members of the Latter-day Saints in the U.S. The state’s first temple was completed in Seattle in 1980.

More LDS temples, fewer churches

Amid the announcement of the newest temple in Marysville, the LDS also announced it will sell at least six of its Seattle-area churches.

Washington is home to nearly 500 LDS churches, compared to just six active temples. Temples are designated for sacred ceremonies, including marriage and baptism, while churches are for more common gatherings.

According to The Seattle Times, the six churches for sale are in South Seattle, Mercer Island, Bellevue, Redmond, Auburn, and Kirkland. Their asking prices range from $4 million to $11.7 million.

Editors’ note: Bonneville International Corporation, the company that owns KIRO Newsradio and MyNorthwest, is a subsidiary of Deseret Management Corporation, which is the for-profit arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

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