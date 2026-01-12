Seahawks to take on 49ers in NFC Divisional Round

SEATTLE — The matchup is set! The Seattle Seahawks will welcome the San Francisco 49ers to Lumen Field for the NFC Divisional Round.

The Niners advanced after taking down the Philadelphia Eagles 23-19 in the NFC Wildcard.

The NFC Divisional game will be played on Saturday, but the game time will be announced following the Steelers and Texans game on Monday night.

Seattle secured the No. 1 seed after beating San Francisco on the road in the last game of the regular season with a score of 13-3 in Santa Clara on January 3.

The two NFC West rivals split the season series at one game apiece.

Tickets for SEA vs SF are going for around $560 each, including fees, at the cheapest on Ticketmaster.

Following a thrilling slate of wildcard games, the other NFC Divisional playoff game is set with the Los Angeles Rams heading to Chicago to take on the Bears.

On the AFC side of the bracket, the New England Patriots advanced after their 16-3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Pats will face the winner of Steelers/Texans, while the Buffalo Bills will face the No. 1-seeded Denver Broncos.

