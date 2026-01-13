Can’t afford Seahawks playoff tickets? A $10 lottery raffle could get you in

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Tickets to Saturday’s Seahawks Divisional Round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field are a hot commodity.

Even if you can find one, you might balk at the price.

For example, KIRO Newsradio found a pair of endzone tickets for $4,533.

But, if you’re feeling lucky, you could win one of nine pairs of playoff tickets and event parking, courtesy of the Washington State Lottery, which is holding a raffle.

“We have been partners with the Seahawks since 2009,” Lottery Director Brian Bennett said, so they decided to get into a little playoff fun by holding a raffle.

Here’s how it works: You must purchase a $10-dollar “Triple Jackpot” scratch ticket from a lottery worker in the Tacoma Mall courtyard, outside Macy’s, on Tuesday, Jan. 13, between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

“Tickets can only be purchased with cash,” he said, “but you can buy as many entries as you’d like,” for a chance to win.

While you wait to see who wins, Bennett said you can meet a former Seahawks star and a favorite Tacoma son.

“We’re going to have Marcus Truffaut there at five o’clock signing autographs,” Bennett added.

At 6:45 p.m., a live drawing will be held to select the ticket winners. He said you don’t have to stick around for the drawing, but you do need to be available by phone, by 9 p.m., to win.

Bennett said it’s unclear just how many fans will turn out to enter the drawing and what your odds of winning will ultimately be.

But even if you enter just once, there is a chance you could walk away with two playoff tickets and parking. For $10. Not bad compared to the $4,500 endzone tickets (which were likely sold by the time you finished reading this).

Read more of Heather Bosch’s stories here.

©2026 Cox Media Group