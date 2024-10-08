Video shows ‘biohazardous’ conditions inside apartment where 100 cats were found

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — We are getting a first look inside the Federal Way apartment where 100 cats were discovered.

The Humane Society of Tacoma & Pierce County released the footage Monday, showing the floor covered in garbage, feces, and grime.

“The air was so contaminated that the investigating officer had to wear a respirator for protection,” the shelter wrote in a news release.

A one-day-old hypothermic kitten was found alone in a toilet and is now in an incubator, struggling to survive.

The cats did not have access to food or water and were infested with fleas.

The Humane Society says after taking in some of these cats, it’s become overwhelmed by the number of animals in its care.

“In addition to the estimated 100 cats coming in as they are safely captured by our animal control partners, we are already caring for nearly 700 animals in our facility and in foster homes. We’ve had to resort to using temporary kennels to house cats,” said Leslie Dalzell, Chief Executive Officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

If you would like to help, the shelter donations are urgently needed.

You can donate here: www.thehumanesociety.org/100-cats.

You can also donate supplies by visiting: www.thehumanesociety.org/ways-to-give/donate-items.

Supplies can also be dropped off at the shelter during operating hours, Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The shelter says it is also looking for foster families to give these pets a safe place to decompress. Learn how you can become a foster here.

©2024 Cox Media Group