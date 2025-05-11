FDA: Recall of Ready-to-Eat foods sold in WA for Listeria outbreak, 10 hospitalized in CA, NV

Fresh & Ready Foods, LLC has issued a recall for Ready-to-Eat foods with the “use by” dates from April 22, 2025 to May 19, 2025 for the following brand names:

Fresh & Ready Foods

City Point Market Fresh Food to Go

Fresh Take Crave Away

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating a Listeria outbreak in several Ready-to-Eat foods sold in Washington State, the Administration said in a release.

10 people have been hospitalized in California and Nevada with Listeria linked to the recalled foods.

The products have been sold in Washington, Arizona, California, and Nevada in a variety of locations, including retailers and food service locations such as hospitals, hotels, convenience stores, airports, and airlines, according to the FDA.

The FDA says these products do not need additional cooking, including sandwiches and snack items.

In April, investigators for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the FDA found Listeria in samples collected from Fresh & Ready Foods during a routine inspection.

The FDA says mild symptoms of Listeria could include fever, muscle aches, nausea, tiredness, vomiting, and diarrhea. More severe symptoms could include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

Pregnant women and newborns, as well as adults 65 or older or those with weakened immune systems, are at high risk of contracting Listeria, the FDA says.

You should contact your healthcare provider right away if you have symptoms of a Listeria infection.

For more information on the recall, visit fda.gov.

©2025 Cox Media Group