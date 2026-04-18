3 people injured in ‘incident’ at BP oil refinery in Blaine

BLAINE, Wash. — Three people were injured in an “incident” at the BP Cherry Point refinery in Blaine, WA on Saturday, according to BP.

The nature of the “incident” is unclear.

Initially, a BP spokesperson said that four people were injured, but issued a follow-up statement to say that three people were hurt.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

“Our top priority is the safety of our employees, contractors, and the community. We will share additional information as it becomes available,’ the BP spokesperson said.

BP operates refineries in Cherry Point, Washington, and Whiting, Indiana, “playing a key role in powering regional transportation networks. Our US refineries represent about 40% of bp’s global refining capacity, producing the energy people need for everyday life,” the company wrote on its website.

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