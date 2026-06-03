Redmond Fall City Road closed as Eastside firefighters battle large fire at landscaping business

Redmond Fall City Road was closed on Wednesday morning as Eastside Fire & Rescue crews tackled a large commercial fire at a warehouse.

According to EF&R, there are multiple buildings on the property, which a landscaping company owns. Firefighters are concerned about chemicals in the building.

There is no hydrant in the area, prompting fire officials to say they are expecting a larger response and a longer firefight.

Both directions of SR 202, also known as Redmond Fall City Road, at Northeast Tolt Hill Road are blocked.

Commuters are asked to please be patient with what will likely be an extended closure as crews work in the area.

KIRO 7 has a crew on the scene this morning - Watch KIRO 7 News live at 5 and 6 a.m. for new details or visit this story as more information becomes available.

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