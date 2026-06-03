Young woman found dead in Kent, homicide investigation underway

A death investigation is underway in Kent after police officers found a young woman unresponsive early Wednesday morning.

The Kent Police Department was notified at approximately 4:20 a.m. that shots were fired on the 400 block of Alder Lane. When officers arrived, they found a woman with significant injuries to her head and face.

Despite efforts by officers and medics, the female victim died at the scene. Investigators are working to determine the cause of death.

“It was not initially confirmed as to whether the deceased was hit by gunfire or died from another cause,” the Kent Police Department stated. “Detectives and the Medical Examiner are working to confirm that information.”

The identity of the victim has not been revealed by the Kent Police Department, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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