Seattle mayor wants to double the city’s transit sales tax, and not everyone’s on board

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson is proposing to renew and expand the Seattle Transit Measure, a move that would double the city’s transit sales tax and is already stirring controversy.

The existing voter-approved measure, passed by 80% of Seattle voters in 2020, currently pays for frequent bus service throughout the day, Seattle Streetcar operations, projects that fix congestion “pinch points” where buses get delayed, and free ORCA cards for people with qualifying needs.

Wilson’s new proposal would increase the city’s transit sales tax from 0.15% to 0.30% — effectively doubling the current rate, from 15 cents to 30 cents per $100 purchase.

The mayor argued the increase is necessary to boost bus service, keep transit reliable, and expand access to free ORCA cards, especially for lower-income riders who rely on transit to get to work, school, and essential services.

“Just to maintain the level of transit service that we have been providing was going to require a larger measure anyway because the cost of everything is going up all across the board for households, businesses, and for government,” Wilson said.

Critics question transit sales tax increase amid inflation concerns

Critics, however, are already raising concerns about higher costs for consumers at a time when many families are feeling squeezed by inflation and existing taxes. They question whether the city should be asking voters for more money and whether current funds are being used efficiently.

Wilson formally unveiled the plan at City Hall on Tuesday, flanked by transportation and community leaders. The proposal would renew the existing measure before it expires and layer on new funding aimed at increasing the frequency and reliability of bus service, supporting transit priority projects that keep buses moving, and expanding eligibility and access to free ORCA cards.

Even though the measure would increase taxes, Wilson said it’s consistent with her views on affordability.

“When we make our transit system better, we make it possible for more households to live car-free or car-lite, and that could put hundreds or thousands of dollars back into a family’s budget. That is real affordability,” Wilson said.

The mayor’s office said the measure has been sent to the Seattle City Council, which must act to place it on the ballot. Wilson expects voters will decide the proposal this November.

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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