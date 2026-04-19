Small plane crashes at construction site in Auburn; no major injuries reported

AUBURN, Wash. — A small aircraft experienced engine troubles and crashed at a construction site in Auburn on Saturday afternoon.

According to a public information officer for Valley Regional Fire Authority, crews responded to a construction site on 15th St SW around 1:42 p.m. for reports of a plane crash.

Auburn police said that the plane was departing from California when it experienced engine trouble on its route.

During the flight, the pilot tried to land in Renton, but determined it would be safer to divert to Auburn.

“While approaching the area, the plane lost its second engine, forcing an emergency landing. The female pilot successfully landed the aircraft in a field at a GSA construction site,” Auburn PD wrote on Facebook.

Auburn plane crash

The pilot had a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation. Her passenger was not injured.

No construction workers were injured.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Valley Regional Fire, Auburn PD, King County Medic One and South King Fire all responded.

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