Man killed in head-on crash with dump truck in Seattle’s Central District neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a head-on crash that killed a man in the Central District.

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. near Garfield High School on 23rd Avenue.

According to Seattle police, a 63-year-old man driving a sedan was driving northbound on 23rd Ave. when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a dump truck.

Officers arrived and found the 63-year-old unresponsive. Despite efforts to save his life, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 25-year-old dump truck driver remained on scene and was cooperative with police. No signs of impairment were detected with the dump truck driver, SPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 206-684-8923.

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