FIFA World Cup tickets are still available for Seattle matches, and prices seem to be dropping

SEATTLE — Lumen Field is already decked out and ready for fans of Belgium and Egypt, the first World Cup Match for Seattle, and there are still dozens of tickets available.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson is working with FIFA’s local organizing committee, Seattle FIFA WC 26, other sports teams, and business leaders to send more than 1,400 kids and their caregivers to the matches here in Seattle. These attendees will receive a ticket, a free food voucher, a free shuttle to the game, and a FIFA World Cup 26 scarf.

On Wednesday, June 10, less than a week before Seattle’s first match, KIRO 7 took a look at some of the price breakdowns for a single ticket to Seattle’s matches:

For Belgium and Egypt, the cheapest single-game ticket is listed at $586.85, while the most expensive is $6,171, more than ten times the price of the cheapest ticket.

For the U.S. and Australia, the cheapest ticket is $1,920.66, while the most expensive is $2,305.03.

For Qatar and Bosnia-Herzegovina, the cheapest is $272.51, while the most expensive is $1,920.66.

For Egypt and Iran, the cheapest is $321.86, while the priciest tickets range up to $1,005.51.

Attorney Generals in several states, including Texas, California, and New York, are launching a probe into FIFA’s ticket pricing. In Texas, some fans claim they were misled about tickets, and in New York and New Jersey, fans complained that the dynamic ticket pricing jacked up prices.

KIRO 7 reached out to Washington Attorney General Nick Brown to see if his office might join the probe, but we haven’t heard back as of this writing.

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