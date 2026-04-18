3 killed in Monroe head-on crash

MONROE, Wash. — Three people were killed and another was injured in a two-car crash in Monroe early Saturday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), around 12:18 a.m., a Cadillac was heading westbound on US 2 when it tried to pass another vehicle, and hit a pickup truck head-on that was driving eastbound.

The 26-year-old driver of the Cadillac was pronounced dead at the scene, WSP said.

His passenger was taken to Providence Medical Center in Everett in an unknown condition.

The two people in the pickup truck were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. Both were identified as a man and a woman from Gold Bar, both 33 years old.

Seatbelts were worn by all, according to WSP.

“With something to this extent, it takes longer because we have to make sure everything is captured so we can do a thorough investigation of such a devastating accident where three lives were taken,” said Trooper Kelsey Harding.

WSP is investigating the cause and whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

In February, three people were also killed in a fiery two-car crash along a different stretch of US 2 in Gold Bar.

WSP told KIRO that these incidents show the importance of driving cautiously, especially at night.

“With something like this, if you are going to pass a vehicle, you need to make sure you have the time and distance to safely do that. If you are not able to safely pass, you should not attempt to do that. Make sure that every time you are behind the wheel, you make the right decisions every time,” Harding said.

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