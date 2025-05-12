Seattle among U.S. cities slowly sinking

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Seattle is among several major U.S. cities that are slowly sinking.

That’s according to researchers at Virginia Tech, who used satellite-based radar measurements for their study, published in the journal Nature Cities.

They say groundwater extraction is a major factor, along with climate change and tectonic activity.

The movement is slight—Seattle is sinking at about 2 millimeters per year.

“Even slight downward shifts in land can significantly compromise the structural integrity of buildings, roads, bridges, and railways over time,” said Leonard Ohenhen, a former Virginia Tech graduate student and the study’s lead author, in a post on the Virginia Tech website.

He worked with Associate Professor Manoochehr Shirzaei at Virginia Tech’s Earth Observation and Innovation Lab.

The study used satellite-based radar measurements to create high-resolution maps of sinking land in 28 of the most populous U.S. cities. A total of 34 million people–roughly 12% of the U.S. population–live in these cities, according to the post.

“In every city studied, at least 20% of the urban area is sinking—and in 25 of 28 cities, at least 65% is sinking,” the post said. “New York, Chicago, Seattle, Denver, and five other cities are sinking at about 2 millimeters per year. Several cities in Texas exhibited some of the highest measured rates of subsidence at about 5 millimeters per year—and as much as 10 millimeters per year in certain areas of Houston.”

