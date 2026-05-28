Father punched in face at Kent park after suspect claimed he was ‘mean-mugged’

A 64-year-old father and his adult son were enjoying a day at Lake Meridian Park last weekend when a stranger punched the father in the face because he believed he was being “mean-mugged.”

On May 23, the father and son were sitting near the lake, chatting and eating, when an adult stranger suddenly punched the victim and caused obvious injury to his forehead, the Kent Police Department (KPD) announced.

KPD officers Dale and Bare arrived shortly after and made contact with the victim. The officers learned that the suspect had just left the parking lot shortly before their arrival.

Suspect flees Kent park before officers arrive

The suspect was last seen traveling westbound on Kent Kangley Road in a white Jeep. Officers relayed the information to incoming Officer Blowers, who spotted the Jeep and initiated a traffic stop a few blocks away from the park.

The father and witnesses confirmed that there was no altercation prior to the alleged assault. The suspect simply walked up and punched the victim.

The victim went with Officer Dale to the traffic stop location and identified the passenger of the Jeep as the suspect. The 27-year-old male suspect from Tacoma was taken into custody without incident and later booked into the Kent jail for fourth-degree assault.

Puget Sound Fire personnel treated the victim for his injury at the scene.

Intoxicated suspect was ‘grumpy’ after nap

Officer Blowers talked with the suspect after he was taken into custody and learned that the suspect thought he was being “mean-mugged” and admitted he was “grumpy” after being woken up from a nap. A witness also noted that the suspect had been drinking before taking his nap.

“If you wake up crabby after a nap and want to hurt people, please nap away from others,” KPD stated. “If you find yourself falling asleep in public due to your alcohol intake, consider seeking help.”

To reach KPD’s Regional Crisis Line, call (206) 461-3222 or 1-866-4-CRISIS for immediate mental health or substance use emergencies.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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