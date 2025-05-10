Report: Alaska Airlines to launch nonstop flights from Seattle to Europe

SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines reportedly could have new nonstop flights from Seattle to Europe next year.

In an interview with the Seattle Times, Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci laid out his plans for the company’s future.

He told the Seattle Times that Alaska Airlines plans to add 12 nonstop global routes with “long-haul widebody airplanes” by 2030, the Seattle Times reported.

Minicucci did not disclose which European cities would have an Alaska Airlines route. They currently have no presence in that country.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Alaska Airlines on Friday for confirmation and is waiting to hear back.

©2025 Cox Media Group