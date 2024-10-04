Over 100 cats rescued from ‘biohazardous’ apartment in Federal Way. Here’s how you can help.

TACOMA, Wash. — Approximately 100 cats were rescued from ‘biohazardous’ conditions inside a Federal Way apartment.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County says the pets were found in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom, second-floor apartment unit that had “inches of excrement covering the floors, no area untouched by cat feces and urine.”

The cats did not have access to food or water and were infested with fleas.

The Humane Society says after taking in some of these cats, it’s become overwhelmed by the number of animals in its care.

As of October 2, the shelter was caring for 195 cats. By the afternoon, the number increased to 232.

Two additional groups of cats, totaling over 30, arrived the next day, and more are expected to follow.

“This is a massive undertaking and strain on our resources,” says Leslie Dalzell, chief executive officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

“In addition to the estimated 100 cats coming in as they are safely captured by our animal control partners, we are already caring for nearly 700 animals in our facility and in foster homes. We’ve had to resort to using temporary kennels to house cats.”

The cats vary in age, and their physical condition is being assessed by shelter staff.

Each cat will receive essential nutrients, a wellness exam, parasite treatment, vaccinations, and spay/neuter surgeries before becoming available for adoption.

“We are our community’s pet resource center, providing for animals who need us most. Right now, these cats need us, but we can’t do any of this lifesaving work without our network of supporters,” added Dalzell.

“Whether it is donating supplies or opening your heart and home to foster a cat, you can play a vital role in helping animals who need us most.”

If you would like to help, the shelter donations are urgently needed.

You can donate here: www.thehumanesociety.org/100-cats.

You can also donate supplies by visiting: www.thehumanesociety.org/ways-to-give/donate-items.

Supplies can also be dropped off at the shelter during operating hours, Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Due to limited space and resources, the shelter encourages community members to become foster volunteers and provide temporary homes for cats in need.

A same-day foster event will be held on Monday, October 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the shelter on Center Street in Tacoma.

