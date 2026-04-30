Tacoma Humane waives adoption fees, extends open hours for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

TACOMA, Wash. — If you’re looking to add a new furry friend to your family, Thursday is the day to do it!
The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is celebrating National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day by waiving adoption fees for all pets.
While adoption fees are waived, every dog comes with:
- A wellness exam by shelter staff
- Initial vaccines
- Microchip with national registration
- Spay or neuter surgery
- A starter bag of food, courtesy of Hill’s Pet Nutrition (while supplies last)
The shelter is also extending its hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
More than 75 dogs, cats, and small animals are up for grabs.
To view all available animals and learn more, visit: thehumanesociety.org
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