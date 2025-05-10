Military vehicle goes over wall on I-90 onto roadway below

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Two people were injured after a military vehicle they were in went over a wall on Interstate 90 in Bellevue onto a roadway below.

According to Washington State Patrol, the vehicle was pulling a trailer on eastbound I-90 when the vehicle drifted to the right, went off the roadway and over a wall onto SE 38th St, in the Eastgate area of Bellevue.

It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to drift.

Thankfully, minor injuries were reported and there were no other vehicles involved.

Military vehicle crash Photos from WSP Trooper Rick Johnson

