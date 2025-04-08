Victims of Spanaway mass shooting identified as 15, 19-year-olds

SPANAWAY, Wash. — On March 29, 17-year-old Isaiah Williams allegedly fired shots outside a house party in Spanaway, killing two people and injuring three. Williams was shot and injured by one of the victims before they died.

The victims have been identified as 15-year-old Joaquin Ramirez and 19-year-old Hector Gonzalez Valdez. Ramirez was shot multiple times in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, and Valdez was shot once and died at the hospital.

Williams is being charged as an adult.

He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. It’s unclear if additional charges will follow.

Bail has been set at $1 million.

What happened?

Police responded to the scene on 25th Ave. Court E just around 12:25 a.m. for reports of multiple shots fired at a large house party with mostly teens.

However, before the shooting happened, around 10:46 p.m., several neighbors complained of a loud party and “juveniles wandering the neighborhood,” according to court documents. Deputies were dispatched around 11:45 p.m. to respond, but were diverted to another call, according to documents.

A parent was home for the party that her daughter hosted but did not witness the shooting, court documents said.

Deputies were dispatched a second time around 12:09 a.m. While they were en route, a neighbor called to report teens were fighting in the street. Then at 12:24 a.m., several more calls were placed to 911 saying that multiple shots had been fired.

KIRO 7 has obtained new surveillance video from a neighbor whose cameras captured the shooting. In the video, you see the moments when bullets go flying, with people running and ducking for cover.

Responding deputies found Ramirez dead at the scene and multiple spent shell casings nearby. They were also made aware that several people were injured and taken to hospitals either by their own ride or an ambulance.

One detective obtained surveillance video that shows Williams having a conversation with Ramirez and Valdez on a sidewalk before Williams allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Valdez, who was standing next to him. The video allegedly shows Williams turning the gun toward Ramirez, according to court documents.

Valdez was able to fire back initially and shot at Williams, hitting him in the hip.

Williams is seen on video flagging down responding deputies to get help for his injuries, court documents said.

A firearm was found in Ramirez’s front waistband, according to court documents. A gun was found that was believed to have been in Valdez’s right pocket, court documents said.

The investigation is still ongoing and detectives are working to determine if those injured were shot by Williams or if they had been hit by Valdez’s retaliatory fire, according to court documents.

Survivor recounts chaotic night

Jazmine, who is recovering in the hospital, said she and her friends were celebrating her friend’s birthday when a fight broke out inside of the home.

When the 18-year-old went outside to the front of the house, she said several shots were fired near her.

“All I see was at least five shots of fire,” she said. “I started bursting out in blood.”

Jazmine said she was bleeding for nearly an hour before help arrived.

“I felt pretty helpless,” she shared.

While Jazmine is expected to spend months in the hospital as she recovers, she said she hopes the justice system will hold the suspect accountable.

“I wish you were more careful and thoughtful of what you were doing that night because mine and so many other lives are changed forever in that situation,” she shared.

Spanaway shooting









©2025 Cox Media Group