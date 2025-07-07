IDAHO — The U.S. Marshals Service is investigating a possible sighting of Travis Decker in the woods of Idaho. It’s been over a month since the father first went missing, after deputies say he kidnapped and killed his three young daughters, Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia.

Decker is now on the US Marshal’s “Top 15 Most Wanted” list.

The U.S. Marshals Service Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force asks anyone recreating in the Sawtooth National Forest, specifically in the Bear Creek area, over the 4th of July weekend to come forward with any tips.

Beginning on July 5, 2025, the U.S. Marshal Service reportedly received a tip from a family recreating in the Bear Creek area of the Sawtooth National Forest, consistent with the description of Travis Decker.

U.S. Marshals investigate possible Travis Decker sighting in Idaho woods

“The person believed to be Travis Decker was described as a white male, 5’8”-5”10 wearing a black mesh cap, black gauged earrings, cream colored t-shirt, black shorts, long ponytail, black Garmin style watch, beard and mustache overgrown, wearing a black Jan Sport backpack and either converse or vans low top shoes,“ wrote the U.S. Marshals Service.

The Bear Creek area is located southeast of Stanley and north of Fairfield, and is about 100 miles east of Boise, Idaho.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshal Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

Information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found at http://www.usmarshals.gov.

