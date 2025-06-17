False TikTok claim debunked as search for Travis Decker continues

Authorities say search and investigative efforts remain active in the hunt for Travis Decker, the suspect in a triple homicide case now drawing extensive law enforcement resources from across Washington state.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), detectives are continuing to process evidence collected at the scene while also receiving lab results and pursuing new leads.

At the same time, coordinated search operations involving local, state, and federal agencies are underway across rural and backcountry areas of Chelan and Kittitas counties.

Personnel from the Chelan and Kittitas County sheriff’s offices, the Washington Army National Guard (WA ANG), and the U.S. Marshals Service are conducting both aerial and ground searches to locate Decker.

He is considered armed and dangerous, and a $20,000 reward is being offered by the Marshals Service for information leading to his arrest.

Search and rescue teams are actively deployed, including the CCSO’s own Air Support Unit and SAR crews.

CCSO credited Kittitas County deputies for bringing vital experience in backcountry manhunts, which they are applying in this case.

“Their experience in tracking suspects in remote terrain is proving invaluable,” CCSO said in a statement.

The WA ANG has continued aerial surveillance and transportation support, helping to move personnel into hard-to-reach areas.

The CCSO Air Support Unit is also helping with coordination from the air while search teams work on the ground.

The U.S. Marshals Service has taken the lead role in the manhunt for Decker.

Agents are conducting interviews, assessments, and deploying specialized personnel to aid the search, while CCSO detectives remain focused on building the criminal case.

Even as the investigation intensifies, CCSO said regular patrol operations are continuing.

Deputies and supervisors are working to maintain public safety as the region enters its busiest season for tourism and outdoor recreation.

Dispatchers at RIVERCOM, the local 911 center, have also faced increased pressure but are handling the surge in calls with what CCSO described as “great resilience.”

The agency also addressed misinformation circulating online.

A video on TikTok claimed Decker had been arrested after a standoff and showed images of Sheriff Morrison.

CCSO confirmed the video is false and said Decker is not in custody.

Despite the ongoing search, authorities said there is currently no indication of a broader threat to public safety.

All U.S. Forest Service trails and recreational areas in the region remain open.

However, officials are encouraging the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activity.

“We are extremely grateful for all of the law enforcement personnel involved in this case,” CCSO said. “This collaborative effort gives us the best chance of bringing this case to a resolution.”

Anyone who sees Decker or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 and not approach him.

Tips can also be submitted to the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102 or online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

