No DNA match: Search of Cascades yields no trace of fugitive Travis Decker

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Not a single piece of DNA collected from evidence found by tactical teams deep inside the mountains near the city of Leavenworth and Blewett Pass over the last several weeks has matched the DNA of Travis Decker, according to Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison.

The announcement means between late May—when deputies discovered the bodies of Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker at a remote campsite—and now, investigators have zero proof that Decker, the father and homeless, former soldier at the center of a massive manhunt in central Washington, could be hiding somewhere in the Cascades.

Chelan County Sheriff finds no DNA matching Travis Decker in mountains

“We do have some items that have come back from the scene, that have come back to match the DNA that we have for what we believe to be Travis’s DNA,” Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said. “But no other DNA that’s come back to show anyone else was on scene. Nothing in the mountains.”

Morrison also revealed Decker is a registered owner of several firearms and that all of those are in the care of his family.

“But, again, did he hand over every single thing he has?” Morrison said. “We don’t know.”

Days ago, for the first time since their manhunt, investigators acknowledged the possibility that the father accused of killing his young daughters may have died in the wilderness, and they are now modifying part of their search into a recovery effort.

Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office tracks dozens of tips

In a statement, Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers said his deputies have tracked dozens of tips and reports of possible sightings of Decker, and there is still no definitive evidence he is alive.

“Deputies have maintained extra patrols in the areas in and around the Teanaway Valley, Blewett Pass, Liberty, and Lauderdale. Kittitas County Regional Tactical Response Team members have spent days and nights in remote terrain, working with K9 resources and experienced trackers to identify and follow any credible lead to Decker’s location,” Myers said. “At this time, there is no certain evidence that Decker remains alive or in this area. Seemingly strong early leads gave way to less convincing proofs over the last two weeks of searching.”

When we asked for Morrison’s reaction to Myers’ statement, he replied, “I don’t think anyone is looking past that as a possibility. So, Mr. Decker could be deceased. He could have taken his own life. He could have succumbed to injuries. We recognize that’s a possibility.”

Law enforcement will continue search

However, like Myers, Morrison echoed a resolve to continue searching for Decker until he’s brought to justice and allows family and friends to heal.

“I respect Sheriff Myers, his agency, they certainly have taken on a huge lift over this last week,” Morrison said. “His people have come alongside us, so appreciative of their efforts and their resources they put into it. Either way, we haven’t found him alive or dead, and the search still continues.”

Authorities have so far scoured hundreds of square miles across mountainous terrain, lakes, and rivers near the city of Leavenworth and the Enchantments, a popular rugged area of tall peaks and picturesque alpine lakes. While the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it has handed over all active search operations to federal agencies, local deputies and prosecutors remain in charge of the criminal investigation.

