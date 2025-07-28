These new laws are now in effect in WA

A number of new laws went into effect in Washington on Sunday.

Here’s a look at a few of them:

Marriage licenses are more expensive

House Bill 1498 increased the cost of a marriage license by $100.

The price hike is to help pay for a new Domestic Violence Co-Responder Grant Program. It pairs law enforcement with mental health professionals who can help when responding to domestic violence calls.

Liquor licenses are more expensive, too

Senate Bill 5786 raised the cost of most liquor licenses and permits by 50%.

Here’s the full list of what’s impacted:

Banquet permit

Beer and wine gift delivery license

Beer or wine on-premises endorsement

Beer and/or wine restaurant license

Beer and/or wine specialty shop license

Beer importer license

Bonded and nonbonded spirits warehouse license

Bonded wine warehouse storage license

Caterer license

Combination spirits, beer and wine license

Combined license

Day spa permit

Distiller license

Domestic brewery license

Domestic winery license

Duty free exporter license

Grocery store license

Grocery store tasting endorsement

Hotel license

Interstate common carrier license

Manufacturer license

Microbrewery license

Motel license

Nightclub license

Packaging services endorsement

Private club beer and wine license

Public house license

Representative license

Snack bar license

Special occasion license

Special permit

Spirits distributor license

Spirits importer license

Spirits retail license

Spirits, beer, and wine private club license

Spirits, beer and wine restaurant license

Sports entertainment facility license

Tasting room license

Tavern license

Theater license

VIP airport lounge operator license

Wine distributor license

Wine importer license

Wine retailer reseller endorsement

Protections for saving pets, children from hot cars

House Bill 1046 protects people from getting sued if they break into a car to rescue pets, children, or vulnerable adults who are overheating inside.

It states that if the vehicle is locked and there is no reasonable method for the child, vulnerable person, or domestic animal to escape without help, you can break the glass.

Also, you must believe that there is “imminent danger” and must call 911 or notify law enforcement before breaking in.

Employer requirements for driving

Senate Bill 5501 prevents employers from requiring workers to have a valid driver’s license unless driving is an essential function of the job.

It also prevents including a statement in a job listing that tells candidates they must have a license.

Paid sick leave for immigration proceedings

House Bill 1875 allows employees in Washington to use their paid sick leave for immigration proceedings for themselves or their family.

The law covers rideshare drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft.

Unemployment benefits for striking workers

Senate Bill 5041 grants unemployment benefits to workers on the second Sunday after a strike begins. However – if a judge rules that the strike wasn’t allowed, workers have to repay the Washington Employment Security Department.

Be careful where you dig!

Senate Bill 5627 increases penalties for damaging pipelines that contain gas or hazardous liquids. That includes homeowners, utility companies, and contractors.

The law also expands the Utilities and Transportation Commission’s enforcement abilities.

You can read up more on the changes here.

More funding for public safety

House Bill 2015 creates a grant program that will award $100 million in grants to hire police officers, behavioral health co-responders, and other public safety personnel.

To get the funding, cities and counties will need to either implement a new 0.1% sales tax for public safety or already have a similar tax. They also must collect and report use-of-force data.

Restricting circus animals

Senate Bill 5065 bans the use of certain animals in traveling acts like circuses, petting zoos, and carnivals.

The list includes elephants, bears, nonhuman primates, and wildcats such as lions and tigers.

A violation could result in up to a $5,000 fine and jail time of up to 364 days.

Extending special education

Senate Bill 5253 extends special education services for students with disabilities until the end of the school year in which they turn 22 or graduate high school – whichever comes first.

Littering could cost you

House Bill 1293 cracks down on litterbugs, toughening the penalties.

The new law raises the punishment from a class three to a class two civil infraction and fines from $50 to $125.

This is in addition to the existing penalty of $93 for throwing or dropping items onto state highways.

©2025 Cox Media Group