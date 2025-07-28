These new laws are now in effect in WA

A number of new laws went into effect in Washington on Sunday.
Here’s a look at a few of them:
Marriage licenses are more expensive
House Bill 1498 increased the cost of a marriage license by $100.
The price hike is to help pay for a new Domestic Violence Co-Responder Grant Program. It pairs law enforcement with mental health professionals who can help when responding to domestic violence calls.
Liquor licenses are more expensive, too
Senate Bill 5786 raised the cost of most liquor licenses and permits by 50%.
Here’s the full list of what’s impacted:
- Banquet permit
- Beer and wine gift delivery license
- Beer or wine on-premises endorsement
- Beer and/or wine restaurant license
- Beer and/or wine specialty shop license
- Beer importer license
- Bonded and nonbonded spirits warehouse license
- Bonded wine warehouse storage license
- Caterer license
- Combination spirits, beer and wine license
- Combined license
- Day spa permit
- Distiller license
- Domestic brewery license
- Domestic winery license
- Duty free exporter license
- Grocery store license
- Grocery store tasting endorsement
- Hotel license
- Interstate common carrier license
- Manufacturer license
- Microbrewery license
- Motel license
- Nightclub license
- Packaging services endorsement
- Private club beer and wine license
- Public house license
- Representative license
- Snack bar license
- Special occasion license
- Special permit
- Spirits distributor license
- Spirits importer license
- Spirits retail license
- Spirits, beer, and wine private club license
- Spirits, beer and wine restaurant license
- Sports entertainment facility license
- Tasting room license
- Tavern license
- Theater license
- VIP airport lounge operator license
- Wine distributor license
- Wine importer license
- Wine retailer reseller endorsement
Protections for saving pets, children from hot cars
House Bill 1046 protects people from getting sued if they break into a car to rescue pets, children, or vulnerable adults who are overheating inside.
It states that if the vehicle is locked and there is no reasonable method for the child, vulnerable person, or domestic animal to escape without help, you can break the glass.
Also, you must believe that there is “imminent danger” and must call 911 or notify law enforcement before breaking in.
Employer requirements for driving
Senate Bill 5501 prevents employers from requiring workers to have a valid driver’s license unless driving is an essential function of the job.
It also prevents including a statement in a job listing that tells candidates they must have a license.
Paid sick leave for immigration proceedings
House Bill 1875 allows employees in Washington to use their paid sick leave for immigration proceedings for themselves or their family.
The law covers rideshare drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft.
Unemployment benefits for striking workers
Senate Bill 5041 grants unemployment benefits to workers on the second Sunday after a strike begins. However – if a judge rules that the strike wasn’t allowed, workers have to repay the Washington Employment Security Department.
Be careful where you dig!
Senate Bill 5627 increases penalties for damaging pipelines that contain gas or hazardous liquids. That includes homeowners, utility companies, and contractors.
The law also expands the Utilities and Transportation Commission’s enforcement abilities.
You can read up more on the changes here.
More funding for public safety
House Bill 2015 creates a grant program that will award $100 million in grants to hire police officers, behavioral health co-responders, and other public safety personnel.
To get the funding, cities and counties will need to either implement a new 0.1% sales tax for public safety or already have a similar tax. They also must collect and report use-of-force data.
Restricting circus animals
Senate Bill 5065 bans the use of certain animals in traveling acts like circuses, petting zoos, and carnivals.
The list includes elephants, bears, nonhuman primates, and wildcats such as lions and tigers.
A violation could result in up to a $5,000 fine and jail time of up to 364 days.
Extending special education
Senate Bill 5253 extends special education services for students with disabilities until the end of the school year in which they turn 22 or graduate high school – whichever comes first.
Littering could cost you
House Bill 1293 cracks down on litterbugs, toughening the penalties.
The new law raises the punishment from a class three to a class two civil infraction and fines from $50 to $125.
This is in addition to the existing penalty of $93 for throwing or dropping items onto state highways.
©2025 Cox Media Group