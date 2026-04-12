Two shot and killed in southwestern Washington

LONGVIEW, Wash. — The Longview Police Department says two people were shot and killed outside of a local union hall on Saturday night.

Officers responded at around 10:45 p.m. to the AWPPW Local 153 hall to reports of a shooting.

The suspect was found in his car and sped away from officers before tossing a semiauto handgun out of the window, according to police.

He returned to the AWPPW parking lot, got out of his car and ran but was quickly arrested.

The two people shot were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say around 200 people were inside the AWPPW hall at the time of the shooting.

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