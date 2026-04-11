Beloved horse stolen from Enumclaw farm found safe

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — A 15-year-old horse named Ruben that was stolen from the Oak Crest Farm in Enumclaw on April 8 was found safe on Friday night, his owners posted on social media.

“Ruben was recovered this evening at 7pm and is now safely in his stall at home at Oak Crest Farm/Double Star Ranch,” Ruben’s owner, Jack Hodge, wrote on Facebook.

“Unable to share details yet but we had a strong group of horse women that weren’t about to give up until he was found. Also many, many thanks to the King County Sheriff’s Department for their diligent efforts,” he wrote.

At around 2 a.m. on April 8, two thieves broke into the barn, took Ruben out of his still, loaded him into a trailer, and drove off.

Hodge told KIRO 7 that Ruben was one of his late daughter Stephanie’s show horses. She passed away last November from breast cancer.

Stephanie’s husband, Dan, said he was one of her favorite horses.

“She would be heartbroken, and I am too,” Dan told KIRO 7 after Ruben was taken.

This is a developing story.

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