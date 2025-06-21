Thurston County announces marriage license price hike

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Tying the knot may get a little pricier for couples planning to get married after July 27.

According to the Thurston County Auditor’s office, marriage licenses will have a new $100 surcharge.

This will bring the cost up from $72 to $172.

“This is a significant fee increase,” said Mary Hall, Thurston County Auditor. “We want to make sure couples who are getting married soon know they can save money by applying early.”

The surcharge is in response to legislation for a statewide co-responder program that pairs law enforcement with mental health professionals to respond to domestic violence incidents.

The last day to apply under the current fee is Friday, July 25.

Marriage licenses issued by the Thurston County Auditor’s Office can be used anywhere in the State of Washington and are valid for up to 60 days.

This means that couples married on or before September 23 will qualify for the lower fee.

You can apply for a marriage license by visiting the Thurston County Auditor’s Office website or calling (360) 786-5405.

