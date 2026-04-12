Queen Anne cocktail bar earns national recognition as 5th best bar in U.S.

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

A Queen Anne neighborhood staple, Bar Miriam, was recently recognized as the fifth-best bar in the U.S. by Food & Wine.

The “laid-back” cocktail spot at 307 W. Mcgraw Street was celebrated for its rotating menu of tasty drinks and food.

Bar Miriam celebrated the recognition with a post on social media, noting it was a privilege to serve the Queen Anne community day in and day out.

“We are extremely grateful and humbled to be included in this year’s top US bars by @foodandwine!” Bar Miriam stated. “It’s truly an honor to be recognized and a privilege to be here serving our community night after night. Cheers!!”

Revolving menu features creative drinks, elevated bar food

Food & Wine highlighted the bars’ “Mai Tai Mondays” as an event you can’t miss. Bar Miriam offers a Jamaican and agricole rum, curaçao, lime, and orgeat Mai Tai, which can be paired with a side of Bar Miriam Hurricane Popcorn, or Paradise Cheeseburger Sliders, including a beef and spam smash burger topped with American cheese, gochujang ketchup, and finished off with a Macrina bun.

As for Bar Miriam’s daily menu, the spot offers a wide variety of alcoholic beverages, such as the “Favorite Piece” cocktail with oka kura yuzu vodka, pistachio-almond orgeat, and lemon, or a tasty aperitif with low-to-no alcohol content. One of Bar Miriam’s low-ABV aperitifs is the “Bully Busters,” made up of ambrusco, nardini rabarbaro, Massenez green apple, Jamaican ginger, and allspice bitters.

Bar Miriam also offers an extensive wine selection from around the globe, including a sauvignon blanc from Argentina, a gamay noir from France, or even something much closer to home, like a cabernet sauvignon from Washington.

Beer connoisseurs can also find some solace in Bar Miriam’s menu, with classic Seattle staples such as Rainier’s classic lagers, Stoup’s Mosaic Pale Ale, or Ravenna’s IPAs.

Extensive food pairings complement cocktail, wine selections

To pair with its beverage menu, Bar Miriam provides an expansive food selection from the “garden” to the “sea” to the “pasture.” Customers can get started with smoked salmon dip featuring fresh dill, everything bagel spice, and Tim’s chips. In the “garden,” Bar Miriam included an Edamame Tartine with smashed edamame, buratini, radish, and sumac.

In the “sea” section of the menu, pan-seared black cod is featured with parsley root puree, wilted spinach, dashi, and watermelon radish. From the “pasture,” an herb rolled lamb belly can be found with roasted badger flame beets, melted leeks, grape tomato & mint gastrique, and pea shoots.

Those with a sweet tooth can grab some coconut milk rice pudding or a chocolate torte with boozy whipped cream off the dessert menu.

Bar Miriam is open daily at 4 p.m. and closes early Sunday-Thursday at 10 p.m., with extended hours on Friday and Saturday until 12 a.m.

The kitchen closes at 9:45 p.m. daily, but there are “no reservations, just come in!”

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