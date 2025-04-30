New Washington law restricts circus animal use

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington is now the 12th state to restrict the use of animals in traveling acts such as circuses, petting zoos, and carnivals.

Governor Bob Ferguson signed Senate Bill 5065 on April 22. It prohibits the use of elephants, wildcats such as lions and tigers, primates such as monkeys and gorillas, and bears in traveling shows.

The bill won’t impact zoos or sanctuaries.

A violation could result in up to a $5,000 fine and jail time of up to 364 days.

According to the Animal Legal Defense Fund, captive wild animals had limited legal protections in Washington prior to this bill.

The new law will go into effect in July.

