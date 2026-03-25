A Sonics comeback? ESPN says NBA expansion vote approved for Seattle, Las Vegas

Seattle is one step closer to reclaiming the Sonics.

Sources tell ESPN that the NBA’s Board of Governors has approved a vote for the basketball league to explore bids and applicants for expansion.

According to ESPN, the approval is for teams exclusively in Las Vegas and Seattle.

The network says the bidding process is expected to generate offers in the $7-10 billion range for each team.

This announcement is a major step towards bringing professional basketball back to Seattle after almost two decades, but it is just the beginning.

So, what comes next? According to ESPN, the NBA will examine Seattle and Las Vegas bids over the next several months, and determine whether to move forward with the new franchise purchases now or in a few years.

The original team relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008, becoming the Thunder, after ownership failed to secure funding to keep the team.

KIRO 7 News will be going on air and streaming beginning at 11:30 a.m. today with more information about the announcement.

You can view all of our previous coverage of the Sonics here.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

©2026 Cox Media Group