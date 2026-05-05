‘Sneezing season’ is in full swing. Here’s your allergy outlook for May

SEATTLE — Grass pollen is joining trees in producing allergy woes.

Warm, dry weather is ahead for most of the next seven to ten days, following some record warmth on Sunday.

After a wet March, April rainfall was a bit below average across the region, but right on cue, the pollen count is up, and grass pollen is making an appearance.

Trees like cedar, birch, and alder are still some of the primary sources of allergy problems — and the pollen counts have reached the “high range” — but starting in early May, grass pollen grains begin to show up.

So it’s a one-two punch!

The pollen count over the next couple of weeks should still be predominated by tree pollen, though the tree allergy season begins to wane by late May, whereas grass and eventually weeds become the primary source of allergy problems.

The problems are usually worse on warm, windy days that are followed by some days of recent rainfall. We’re right there as we head toward Mother’s Day weekend!

So the advice remains: consult an allergy specialist if your symptoms persist or worsen, and the use of home air filters can help some with the issue.

But this is something we have to deal with yearly in Western Washington when the weather dries and warms, and that’s a little ahead of schedule this year!

-Morgan Palmer, PinPoint Chief Meteorologist

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