Seahawks open Super Bowl LX as favorites, heavy betting backing Seattle to win

The Seattle Seahawks are strong favorites in Super Bowl LX, drawing heavy betting action and large wagers that highlight the team’s financial momentum as it prepares to play the New England Patriots.

Oddsmakers list the Seahawks as 4½-point favorites over the Patriots for Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Seattle also carries the stronger money-line odds in most sportsbooks, meaning bettors must risk more to win a smaller payout on a Seahawks victory than on a Patriots win.

Betting markets show steady support for Seattle.

After opening around three points, the spread moved to 4½ as professional and public wagers backed the Seahawks to cover.

On some books the line has briefly climbed as high as 5 points before settling near its current level.

One high-profile bettor made early futures wagers on Seattle that could pay off big if the Seahawks prevail.

According to Yahoo Sports, BetMGM bettor in Nevada placed three $50,000 bets in August — on Seattle to make the playoffs, win the NFC, and win the Super Bowl — that would return nearly $4.5 million if all hit.

The bettor has already cashed two of those tickets and recently hedged the remaining wager by placing a large bet on New England’s money line to guarantee a profit regardless of the outcome.

The betting interest in Super Bowl LX is enormous overall.

According to the New York Times, The American Gaming Association expects a record $1.76 billion to be wagered legally on the title game, underscoring how central sports betting has become to the Super Bowl experience.

“No single event brings fans together like the Super Bowl,” AGA President Bill Miller said in a press release about the expected handle.

Prop wagers and side markets also reflect the buzz around Seattle’s offense.

One early prop bet drawing significant action centers on Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III exceeding a certain receiving-yardage total, with a strong majority of bets supporting the Seahawks player mark.

Promotions tied to the game extend beyond traditional point spread and money-line bets.

Some sportsbooks are offering special bonus bet jackpots and touchdown sweepstakes involving players from both teams, another sign of the broad gambling engagement around this year’s matchup.

As kickoff approaches, experts and oddsmakers say the betting line has been remarkably stable, reflecting confidence in Seattle’s blend of defense, scoring balance and postseason performance.

Whether that momentum translates to a championship for the Seahawks — and big payouts for bettors — will be settled on the field Sunday.

