New state law protects people breaking into cars to save dog or child

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new law in Washington protects you from getting sued if you break into a stranger’s car to save a dog or child that’s overheating inside.

Governor Bob Ferguson signed House Bill 1046 earlier this year.

It’ll go into effect on July 27.

Currently, the law only protects you if the animal has been confined without necessary food or water for 36 consecutive hours.

Law enforcement officers, however, can use “any means reasonable” if they believe an animal is suffering.

House Bill 1046 changes that.

It states that if the vehicle is locked and there is no reasonable method for the child, vulnerable person, or domestic animal to escape without help, you can break the glass.

Livestock is not included.

Also, you must believe that there is “imminent danger” and must call 911 or notify law enforcement before breaking in.

The bill also states that you shouldn’t use more force other than what’s necessary to break in and free the child or animal.

Once they’ve been saved, you are required to stay with the child or animal in a safe place until law enforcement, animal control, or another first responder arrives.

