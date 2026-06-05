Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson greenlights Stadium District cameras during World Cup

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson has decided to activate the highly debated cameras in the Stadium District during the World Cup.

Wilson said in a statement Friday that the Seattle Police Department and FBI identified “general but credible threats to safety and security during the games” after gathering intelligence.

“While not unexpected given an event of this magnitude, this information has persuaded our law enforcement, emergency management, and FIFA security partners that we should be operating at a heightened risk level. Given this information, the Stadium District cameras will be activated during the FIFA World Cup tournament,” Wilson stated.

Wilson said the safety and security of the public is the city’s highest priority. She also acknowledged citizens’ concerns regarding privacy and the use of information for federal immigration enforcement.

“I understand that many community members are deeply concerned about privacy, civil liberties, and the appropriate use of public safety technology. I share those values. While I have decided to have the cameras ready to help us quickly establish situational awareness near the stadiums if needed, we will continue honing our policies and protections to safeguard the data these videos capture,” she stated.

Wilson said the city, law enforcement, emergency management, and FIFA security partners have developed a strong plan to prioritize both safety and a positive experience for those attending the events.

“Seattle is ready to welcome the world,” Wilson stated. “This summer, people from across the globe will experience our city, our neighborhoods, and our values firsthand. The world will celebrate Juneteenth and Pride Weekend with us. We look forward to showcasing the very best of Seattle while ensuring a safe, memorable, and successful World Cup for all.”

Seattle City Councilmember Rob Saka made an emotional plea last week for Wilson to turn the cameras on ahead of the World Cup. Saka pointed to the usefulness of CCTV cameras in the Boston Marathon bombing, which he ran in 2013.

“In 2013, me and my wife ran the Boston Marathon,” Saka told colleagues during a Public Safety Committee meeting. “And then the first of the bombs went off, and I’ll never forget. And then another device exploded shortly thereafter.”

He credited CCTV cameras with helping law enforcement identify the Boston attackers and prevent further tragedy.

KIRO hosts Gee Scott, Ursula Reutin, Charlie Harger, Spike O’Neill, Jake Skorheim, and John Curley have all been vocal in asking the city to turn on the cameras. Gee predicted the cameras would be turned on ahead of the World Cup.

“I understand why people have concerns about the cameras. Cameras in the wrong situation can be bad, but in this situation, [Seattle] is one of 11 cities where the World Cup is going to be, and we are the only city that doesn’t have the cameras rolling,” Gee said on “The Gee and Ursula Show” on KIRO Newsradio Wednesday. “She specifically said, until there is a credible threat. We’ll only [turn them on] if it’s a credible threat. Somehow, some way, I have a feeling before June 15, those cameras are going to be turned on.”

Wilson announced in March that the cameras would not be activated unless a “credible threat” was identified. She said the surveillance pilot had been “expanded before many policies have been formalized, and before its outcomes have been evaluated,” and ordered a privacy and data governance audit.

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