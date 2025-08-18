Suspect in Seattle waterfront shooting of man in wheelchair pleads not guilty

SEATTLE — The suspect in a shooting at the Seattle waterfront pleaded not guilty Monday morning.

32-year-old Gregory Timm is accused of shooting Harold Powell Sr., a disabled veteran, on July 31, out front of the Starbucks at Pier 55.

Timm accused Powell of “stolen valor” – falsely claiming to have served in the military— before allegedly shooting him with a .45 caliber handgun.

Powell reportedly responded by retrieving a knife from a bag on his wheelchair, prompting further demands from Timm to see ID.

Timm’s lawyer says he was defending himself after Powell pulled out a holstered airsoft gun, but witnesses told police Powell never removed it or pointed it at Timm.

KIRO 7 spoke to Powell, who is now home recovering. He said he thought that this was the end for him.

“I just went to ‘I’m gonna die’ so let me call my family. Forget everything else. It’s just all I thought, I wasn’t worried about nothing else,” he recalled.

Timm’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 5.

