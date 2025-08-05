Man accused of shooting person in wheelchair on Seattle waterfront in fight over military patch

A man is facing a first-degree assault charge after allegedly shooting a wheelchair-bound man during a confrontation over a military patch near the Seattle waterfront, according to charging documents filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say Gregory William Timm, 32, shot Harold James Powell in the chest during an altercation on July 31 outside the Starbucks at 1101 Alaskan Way.

Timm accused Powell of “stolen valor” and demanded proof of his military service before allegedly shooting him with a .45 caliber handgun.

According to police and witness accounts detailed in the charging documents, Timm approached Powell, who was sitting in his wheelchair, and removed a military patch from his belongings.

Timm then insisted that Powell provide identification proving his veteran status.

Powell reportedly responded by retrieving a knife from a bag on his wheelchair, prompting further demands from Timm to see ID.

Powell also had a holstered airsoft gun that resembled a real firearm, though witnesses said Powell never removed it or pointed it at Timm.

Before Powell could act, Timm allegedly pulled a handgun from a shoulder bag, stepped back about 12 feet, and fired once into Powell’s chest, according to video evidence reviewed by detectives.

After the shooting, Timm continued shouting at Powell to show his ID and accused him of pulling a gun.

Timm then placed his weapon back in his bag and raised his hands before being detained by a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officer who had heard the gunshot and was nearby.

Seattle police arrived shortly after and took custody of Timm.

Officers recovered the handgun and read him his Miranda rights.

According to court documents, Timm admitted the gun was his and did not deny shooting Powell.

While in the back of a patrol car, Timm said unprompted, “This guy pulled out a gun and said, ‘You’re not gonna run from this.’”

Powell was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest.

In a brief hospital interview, he told detectives that he had been trying to make a few dollars—as he often did in that location—when Timm confronted him and shot him as he reached for his veteran ID.

Timm has no known prior criminal history.

Bail was set at $750,000.

Timm is charged with first-degree assault, which in Washington state involves intentionally inflicting great bodily harm using a deadly weapon.

