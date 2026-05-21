Armed motorcyclist arrested in Seattle with more than 50 grams of narcotics

An armed, 31-year-old motorcyclist was arrested during a traffic stop on Tuesday night with more than 50 grams of narcotics.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers spotted a motorcycle violating traffic laws in the 3400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way S., SPD announced.

Gun, meth, and fentanyl recovered from motorcyclist in Seattle traffic stop

During the traffic stop, officers found additional violations and recovered 37 grams of methamphetamine, 19.1 grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.

The suspect is a denied firearm applicant and is not legally allowed to have guns.

Officers impounded the motorcycle and arrested the suspect. He was booked into the King County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver narcotics.

Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives have been assigned to the case.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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