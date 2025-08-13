New video shows confrontation before shooting of wheelchair-bound man at Seattle’s Pier 55

A man accused of shooting a wheelchair-bound man at Seattle’s Pier 55 last month remains in King County Jail on $750,000 bail, with prosecutors pointing to newly obtained video that captured the confrontation, the gunfire, and his arrest.

Seattle police say the incident happened just after 6 p.m. on July 31 in front of the Starbucks at Pier 55, drawing dozens of witnesses and bystanders who recorded the scene from multiple angles.

In the videos, 32-year-old Gregory William Timm is seen confronting Harold James Powell, a musician who regularly performs for donations along the waterfront.

Prosecutors say Timm accused Powell of “stolen valor” — falsely claiming to have served in the military.

Footage shows Timm demanding Powell show military identification before ripping a patch off Powell’s wheelchair.

Moments later, Powell wheels toward Timm and reaches inside his shirt.

Timm then steps back, retrieves a handgun from a zipped bag, points it, and fires once into Powell’s chest.

Witness video shows Timm standing in place for several minutes afterward, telling emergency responders his gun was in his bag.

Police detained him at the scene.

Powell was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Timm opted not to appear in court the following day. A judge found probable cause for assault and robbery.

His attorney has suggested the shooting was an act of self-defense, but King County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Casey McNerthney said that argument will be difficult to sustain.

“A key in self-defense cases is who the first aggressor is,” McNerthney said. “If you provoke an attack upon yourself, you lose the right to claim self-defense.”

Court records show Timm made headlines in 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida, when he was charged with aggravated assault for driving a van into a tent where Trump supporters were gathered, sending several people running.

He was later convicted of the lesser charge of criminal mischief.

Detectives in Seattle have described him as a drifter.

Timm is scheduled to return to court next week, when formal charges could be filed.

